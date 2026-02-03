AAS Relief and Appointment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Fausto Cabrera, the outgoing senior enlisted leader for the Assault Amphibian Center of Excellence, delivers remarks during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Jan. 30, 2026. During the ceremony, Cabrera relinquished his role as the battalion’s senior enlisted leader to Sgt. Maj. Robert L. Leatherman. The ceremony represents the transfer of authority and accountability from the outgoing battalion senior enlisted leader to the incoming battalion senior enlisted leader. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Adrian Estrada)