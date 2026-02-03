AAS Relief and Appointment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Fausto Cabrera, the outgoing senior enlisted leader of the Assault Amphibian Center of Excellence, passes the Marine Corps noncommissioned officer’s sword to Col. Lynn Berendsen, the commanding officer of Assault Amphibian School, during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Jan. 30, 2026. During the ceremony, Cabrera relinquished his role as the battalion’s senior enlisted leader to Sgt. Maj. Robert L. Leatherman. The ceremony symbolizes the transfer of authority and accountability from the outgoing battalion senior enlisted leader to the incoming battalion senior enlisted leader. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Adrian Estrada)