AAS Relief and Appointment

U.S. Marines with the Assault Amphibian Center of Excellence, stand at parade rest during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Jan. 30, 2026. During the ceremony, Sgt. Maj. Fausto Cabrera relinquished his role as the battalion’s senior enlisted leader to Sgt. Maj. Robert L. Leatherman. The ceremony represents the transfer of authority and accountability from the outgoing battalion senior enlisted leader to the incoming battalion senior enlisted leader. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Adrian Estrada)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2026 21:10
|Photo ID:
|9504304
|VIRIN:
|260130-M-XH636-1001
|Resolution:
|5868x3301
|Size:
|2.58 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
