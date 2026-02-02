Camp Pendleton Hosts National Defense Network Show

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Randy Miller, the founder and host of the National Defense Network, left, interviews U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Nick I. Brown, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, about interagency cooperation and the mission of MCB Camp Pendleton during a Back the Bases Celebrity Tour event at the Pendleton Theater and Training Center on MCB Camp Pendleton, Calif., Jan. 30, 2026. Hosted by Miller, the Back the Bases Celebrity Tour is a yearlong series of visits to military installations across the United States, celebrating and supporting service members. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu)