    Camp Pendleton Hosts National Defense Network Show [Image 7 of 7]

    Camp Pendleton Hosts National Defense Network Show

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Randy Miller, the founder and host of the National Defense Network, left, interviews U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Nick I. Brown, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, about interagency cooperation and the mission of MCB Camp Pendleton during a Back the Bases Celebrity Tour event at the Pendleton Theater and Training Center on MCB Camp Pendleton, Calif., Jan. 30, 2026. Hosted by Miller, the Back the Bases Celebrity Tour is a yearlong series of visits to military installations across the United States, celebrating and supporting service members. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 19:18
    Photo ID: 9504086
    VIRIN: 260130-M-CV013-2499
    Resolution: 8094x3867
    Size: 7.67 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Pendleton Hosts National Defense Network Show [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Jacqueline Akamelu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Pendleton, Marines, MCIWEST, National Defense Network Show, Robert Irvine, Tate Stevens

