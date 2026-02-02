(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Camp Pendleton Hosts National Defense Network Show [Image 3 of 7]

    Camp Pendleton Hosts National Defense Network Show

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marines clap for Tate Stevens, an American country music artist, following a performance during a Back the Bases Celebrity Tour event at the Pendleton Theater and Training Center on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Jan. 30, 2026. Hosted by Randy Miller, founder and host of the National Defense Network, the Back the Bases Celebrity Tour is a yearlong series of visits to military installations across the United States, celebrating and supporting service members. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 19:18
    Photo ID: 9504054
    VIRIN: 260128-M-CV013-6027
    Resolution: 7087x4326
    Size: 4.75 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Pendleton Hosts National Defense Network Show [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Jacqueline Akamelu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Robert Irvine
    MCIWEST
    Marines
    Camp Pendleton
    National Defense Network Show
    Tate Stevens

