Camp Pendleton Hosts National Defense Network Show

Robert Irvine, a celebrity chef, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, interacts with a U.S. Marine during a Back the Bases Celebrity Tour event at the Pendleton Theater and Training Center on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Jan. 30, 2026. Hosted by Randy Miller, founder and host of the National Defense Network, the Back the Bases Celebrity Tour is a yearlong series of visits to military installations across the United States, celebrating and supporting service members. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu)