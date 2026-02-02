Camp Pendleton Hosts National Defense Network Show

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Randy Miller, founder and host of the National Defense Network, left, interviews Robert Irvine, a celebrity chef, entrepreneur and philanthropist, about his experiences as a business owner and chef during a Back the Bases Celebrity Tour event at the Pendleton Theater and Training Center on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Jan. 30, 2026. Hosted by Miller, the Back the Bases Celebrity Tour is a yearlong series of visits to military installations across the United States that celebrates and supports service members. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu)