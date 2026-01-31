U.S. Marines with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 39, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, execute a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear training hike on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 30, 2026. MALS-39 conducted the hike to fulfill annual training requirements, facilitate CBRN readiness and promote squadron comradery. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2026 18:05
|Photo ID:
|9503998
|VIRIN:
|260130-M-YL719-1235
|Resolution:
|5222x3483
|Size:
|5.24 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MALS-39 CBRN Hike [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Samantha Devine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.