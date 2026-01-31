U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Elijah Gonzalez-Calderon, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear responder with Marine Wing Support Squadron 372, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, demonstrated the proper procedures for mission oriented protective posture gear before executing a CBRN training hike on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 30, 2026. MALS-39 conducted the hike to fulfill annual training requirements, facilitate CBRN readiness and promote squadron comradery. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2026 18:05
|Photo ID:
|9503987
|VIRIN:
|260130-M-YL719-1015
|Resolution:
|7219x4815
|Size:
|11.36 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MALS-39 CBRN Hike [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Samantha Devine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.