    MALS-39 CBRN Hike [Image 7 of 10]

    MALS-39 CBRN Hike

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 39, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, execute a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear training hike on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 30, 2026. MALS-39 conducted the hike to fulfill annual training requirements, facilitate CBRN readiness and promote squadron comradery. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 18:05
    Photo ID: 9503996
    VIRIN: 260130-M-YL719-1188
    Resolution: 7399x4935
    Size: 8.05 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, MALS-39 CBRN Hike [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Samantha Devine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CBRN
    MAG-39
    Hellhounds
    MALS-39
    Camp Pendleton
    USMC

