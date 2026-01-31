MALS-39 CBRN Hike

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps chemical testing materials are staged for demonstration before Marines with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 39, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, execute a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear training hike on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 30, 2026. MALS-39 conducted the hike to fulfill annual training requirements, facilitate CBRN readiness and promote squadron comradery. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine)