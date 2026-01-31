West Point Cadet Site Visit

Cory Morgan, Navigation Mega Project Technical Lead, talks with cadets from West Point as they visit Montgomery Locks project in Beaver County, Pennsylvania. The project involves replacing the auxiliary chamber, measuring 56 feet wide by 360 feet long, with locks measuring 110 feet wide by 600 feet long. (U.S. Army photo)
