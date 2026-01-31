(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    West Point Cadet Site Visit [Image 3 of 3]

    West Point Cadet Site Visit

    MONACA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Cory Morgan, Navigation Mega Project Technical Lead, talks with cadets from West Point as they visit Montgomery Locks project in Beaver County, Pennsylvania. The project involves replacing the auxiliary chamber, measuring 56 feet wide by 360 feet long, with locks measuring 110 feet wide by 600 feet long. (U.S. Army photo)

    VIRIN: 260202-A-A1401-1004
    This work, West Point Cadet Site Visit [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Federal Employee of the Year Award Nominee

