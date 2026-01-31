(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USACE Federal Employee of the Year Award Nominee; [Image 2 of 3]

    USACE Federal Employee of the Year Award Nominee;

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2026

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Cory Morgan, a Navigation Mega Project Technical Lead with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer's (USACE) Inland Navigation Design Center is USACE's 2026 nominee for the Federal Employee of the Year Award. The Federal Engineer of the Year Award is sponsored by the National Society of Professional Engineers and recognizes the exceptional achievements of engineers employed in the federal government. The award will be presented at a ceremony held at the National Press Club on February 27.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USACE Nominee for Federal Engineer of the Year, Credits Team for Success

    USACE
    Federal Employee of the Year Award Nominee

