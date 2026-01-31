USACE Federal Employee of the Year Award Nominee;

Cory Morgan, a Navigation Mega Project Technical Lead with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer's (USACE) Inland Navigation Design Center is USACE's 2026 nominee for the Federal Employee of the Year Award. The Federal Engineer of the Year Award is sponsored by the National Society of Professional Engineers and recognizes the exceptional achievements of engineers employed in the federal government. The award will be presented at a ceremony held at the National Press Club on February 27.
