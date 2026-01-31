(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Kentucky Lock Construction [Image 1 of 3]

    Kentucky Lock Construction

    GILBERTSVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Cory Morgan, (front) talks with other engineers and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers personnel from the lock channel of the Kentucky Lock while it was under construction.

    Date Taken: 11.12.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 11:42
    Photo ID: 9503434
    VIRIN: 241112-A-A1401-6668
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 3.91 MB
    Location: GILBERTSVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Kentucky Lock Construction
    USACE Federal Employee of the Year Award Nominee;
    West Point Cadet Site Visit

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USACE Nominee for Federal Engineer of the Year, Credits Team for Success

    USACE
    Federal Employee of the Year Award Nominee

