Kentucky Lock Construction

Cory Morgan, (front) talks with other engineers and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers personnel from the lock channel of the Kentucky Lock while it was under construction.
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2026 11:42
|Photo ID:
|9503434
|VIRIN:
|241112-A-A1401-6668
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|3.91 MB
|Location:
|GILBERTSVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
USACE Nominee for Federal Engineer of the Year, Credits Team for Success
