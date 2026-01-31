USACE Nominee for Federal Engineer of the Year, Credits Team for Success

Courtesy Photo | Cory Morgan, a Navigation Mega Project Technical Lead with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer's (USACE) Inland Navigation Design Center is USACE's 2026 nominee for the Federal Employee of the Year Award. The Federal Engineer of the Year Award is sponsored by the National Society of Professional Engineers and recognizes the exceptional achievements of engineers employed in the federal government. The award will be presented at a ceremony held at the National Press Club on February 27. see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | Cory Morgan, a Navigation Mega Project Technical Lead with the U.S. Army Corps of...... read more read more

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineer’s (USACE) 2026 nominee for the Federal Engineer of the Year is no stranger to leading a team that is tackling large complex projects.

Cory Morgan, a navigation mega project technical lead and registered Professional Engineer at USACE’s Inland Navigation Design Center is guiding the process of two monumental inland navigation projects, the Montgomery Lock New River Chamber Project near Pittsburgh, Penn., and the Kentucky Lock Addition Project in Grand Rivers, Ky.

In his role, he leads multi-disciplinary teams of 100 to 150 engineers, overseeing technical quality, scheduling and budgeting for these complex initiatives.

For those that work with Morgan, it is no surprise that he would receive this nomination.

“Cory’s energy and passion – for his work, for the people he leads and serves, and really for life itself – make it a privilege to be in his orbit every day,” said Charlie Thomason, supervisory structural engineer at INDC.“I’ve seen firsthand how his drive and heart elevate entire teams, and it’s why I can’t imagine anyone more deserving of this award.”

A Career Dedicated to Public Service

Morgan joined USACE in May 2002 after earning a master's degree in Structural Engineering from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. He began as a junior engineer in the Nashville District's Structural Section and steadily progressed through the ranks to become the section’s chief from 2015 to 2021.

In April 2021, Morgan embraced a new challenge moving on to the Inland Navigation Design Center and becoming the technical lead for the Upper Ohio Navigation Project, a multi-billion-dollar program that includes the replacement of three locks downstream of Pittsburgh, Penn.

A few years later he expanded upon his responsibilities to add in being the technical lead for another billion-dollar undertaking, the Kentucky Lock Addition Project.

Today, his time is split between the office and frequent visits to the field, where you can find him monitoring the progress and supporting the resident engineers at the active construction sites of both the Upper Ohio Navigation and Kentucky Lock projects. Morgan remains deeply involved in all facets of the projects, from engineering and construction to operations and project management, ensuring seamless collaboration across divisions.

In addition to his duties as a technical lead, Morgan has served his nation in times of its greatest needs, deploying to areas of the nation that have been devastated by the impacts of damaging storms.

"My family has supported me through 13 disaster responses, late work nights, and numerous TDY trips and they are what gets me up every morning," he added.

A Passion for People and Excellence

A self-described "naturally driven leader," Morgan is deeply concerned about his people and their aspirations, a trait he has utilized throughout his career.

"I have a passion for people and their development which I have been able to utilize as both a section chief and a mega project technical lead," Morgan said.

This commitment to his team is the core of his leadership philosophy. He emphasizes the importance of providing his team with all they need to overcome obstacles and ensure project success.

He credits much of his career success to the mentorship of his colleagues like Barney Schulte, a retired structural engineer who mentored him as a junior engineer, and David Kay, a Computer-Aided Design and Drafting professional, for their commitment to his success and their professionalism. Advice for the Next Generation

As a leader, Morgan is intently focused on the next generation of engineers, providing them with the following insights.

"Don't focus on promotions. Focus on being the best GS9, GS11, GS12, and beyond you can be. Good work will be recognized, and promotions will come," Morgan said.

His dedication to the USACE mission and its impact on the nation is a driving force in his career. He is committed to continuous improvement, both for himself and the organization, and is passionate about sharing lessons learned to elevate the entire team.

“Cory has been my mentor, colleague, and friend for my entire career, beginning in the Nashville District in 2010. He is the kind of engineer who truly lives out his personal motto to “strive for excellence,” and he brings the same standard to the people around him,” Thomason said.

"I am both humbled by the selection and thankful for the efforts taken by colleagues who took time to make the case for my nomination," Morgan said. "My success is solely attributed to the team I lead and I am thankful they make my job enjoyable every day."

The Federal Engineer of the Year Award is sponsored by the National Society of Professional Engineers and recognizes the exceptional achievements of engineers employed in the federal government. The award will be presented at a ceremony held at the National Press Club on February 27.