    U.S. Airmen participate in German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge swim test [Image 8 of 8]

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    01.26.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron observe Airmen complete the swim test during the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge qualification at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 27, 2026. The test evaluated participants’ endurance and water confidence as part of the qualification requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 02:23
    Photo ID: 9503015
    VIRIN: 260127-F-XY111-1137
    Resolution: 5274x3363
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Airmen participate in German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge swim test [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

