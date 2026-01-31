U.S. Airmen participate in German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge swim test

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ralph Ruiz, 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron airfield manager, backstrokes during the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge qualification at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 27, 2026. The swim test evaluated participants’ endurance and water confidence as part of the qualification requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)
|01.26.2026
|02.02.2026 02:23
|9503011
|260127-F-XY111-1073
|5443x3198
|3.33 MB
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|1
|0
