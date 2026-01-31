U.S. Airmen participate in German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge swim test

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alexander Bertsch, 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron assistant chief tower controller, conducts a lap swim during the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge qualification at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 27, 2026. The swim test evaluated participants’ endurance and water confidence as part of the qualification requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)