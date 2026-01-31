U.S. Airmen participate in German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge swim test

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron monitors a participant during a swim test as part of the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge qualification at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 27, 2026. The test evaluated participants’ endurance and water confidence as part of the qualification requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)