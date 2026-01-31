Top Military Intelligence Closing Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Winners of the Top Military Intelligence Competition pose for a picture after the closing ceremony, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 29, 2026. (TOPINT) is an annual competition that brings together the best soldiers from across the U.S. Army Military Intelligence Corps and evaluates their physical fitness, core Soldier Skills, and Military Operational Specialty proficiency to ultimately determine the best MI Soldiers across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Johanna Pullum)