U.S. Army 1st Lt. Thomas Mitchell with the 8th Military Police Brigade is presented a meritorious serice medal at the Top Military Intelligence Competition's closing ceremony, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 29, 2026. (TOPINT) is an annual competition that brings together the best soldiers from across the U.S. Army Military Intelligence Corps and evaluates their physical fitness, core Soldier Skills, and Military Operational Specialty proficiency to ultimately determine the best MI Soldiers across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Johanna Pullum)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2026 21:07
|Photo ID:
|9502884
|VIRIN:
|260129-A-NT260-1013
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Top Military Intelligence Closing Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Johanna Pullum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.