    Top Military Intelligence Closing Ceremony [Image 3 of 12]

    Top Military Intelligence Closing Ceremony

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Johanna Pullum 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Davys Daluz with the 470th Military Intelligence Brigade is presented an army commendation medal at the Top Military Intelligence Competition's closing ceremony, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 29, 2026. (TOPINT) is an annual competition that brings together the best soldiers from across the U.S. Army Military Intelligence Corps and evaluates their physical fitness, core Soldier Skills, and Military Operational Specialty proficiency to ultimately determine the best MI Soldiers across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Johanna Pullum)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 02.01.2026 21:09
    Photo ID: 9502875
    VIRIN: 260129-A-NT260-1007
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Top Military Intelligence Closing Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Johanna Pullum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Military Intelligence
    Top Intelligence Competition
    Ceremony
    25th ID

