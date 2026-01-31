Top Military Intelligence Closing Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jesse Townsend with the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence at Ft. Huachuca, gave a speech as teh guest speaker of the Top Military Intelligence Competition's closing ceremony at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jam. 29, 2026. (TOPINT) is an annual competition that brings together the best soldiers from across the U.S. Army Military Intelligence Corps and evaluates their physical fitness, core Soldier Skills, and Military Operational Specialty proficiency to ultimately determine the best MI Soldiers across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Johanna Pullum)