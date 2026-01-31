Tech. Sgt. Christopher Biggs, 138th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons maintainer, and Senior Airman Carson Officer, 138th AMXS weapons maintainer, conclude an inspection at Air National Guard Base, Oklahoma, Jan 10. 2026. The inspection ensured the safety of F-16 Viper weaponry. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Christian Corley)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2026 15:47
|Photo ID:
|9502642
|VIRIN:
|260111-F-DF705-6567
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|3.56 MB
|Location:
|TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 138th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Airmen inspect F-16 Viper weaponry [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Christian Corley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.