Tech. Sgt. Christopher Biggs, 138th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons maintainer, and Senior Airman Carson Officer, 138th AMXS weapons maintainer, inspect F-16 Viper weaponry at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., Jan. 10, 2026. The inspection served to identify and prevent issues with the weaponry, helping to ensure the safety and reliability of the aircraft. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Christian Corley)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2026 15:47
|Photo ID:
|9502636
|VIRIN:
|260111-F-DF705-3134
|Resolution:
|6992x4666
|Size:
|2.48 MB
|Location:
|TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 138th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Airmen inspect F-16 Viper weaponry [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Christian Corley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.