    138th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Airmen inspect F-16 Viper weaponry [Image 2 of 5]

    138th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Airmen inspect F-16 Viper weaponry

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Christian Corley 

    138th Fighter Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Christopher Biggs, 138th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons maintainer, and Senior Airman Carson Officer, 138th AMXS weapons maintainer, inspect F-16 Viper weaponry at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., Jan. 10, 2026. The inspection served to identify and prevent issues with the weaponry, helping to ensure the safety and reliability of the aircraft. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Christian Corley)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 138th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Airmen inspect F-16 Viper weaponry [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Christian Corley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

