138th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Airmen inspect F-16 Viper weaponry

Tech. Sgt. Christopher Biggs, 138th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons maintainer, checks a torque wrench during an inspection at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., Jan 10, 2026. Biggs inspected weaponry used by the 138th Fighter Wing F-16 Vipers, ensuring critical components were functional. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Christian Corley)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2013
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2026 15:47
|Photo ID:
|9502640
|VIRIN:
|260111-F-DF705-9886
|Resolution:
|5710x3811
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
