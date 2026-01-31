(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    138th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Airmen inspect F-16 Viper weaponry [Image 5 of 5]

    138th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Airmen inspect F-16 Viper weaponry

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2013

    Photo by Senior Airman Christian Corley 

    138th Fighter Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Christopher Biggs, 138th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons maintainer, checks a torque wrench during an inspection at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., Jan 10, 2026. Biggs inspected weaponry used by the 138th Fighter Wing F-16 Vipers, ensuring critical components were functional. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Christian Corley)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2013
    Date Posted: 02.01.2026 15:47
    Photo ID: 9502640
    VIRIN: 260111-F-DF705-9886
    Resolution: 5710x3811
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
    This work, 138th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Airmen inspect F-16 Viper weaponry [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Christian Corley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

