138th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Airmen inspect F-16 Viper weaponry

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tech. Sgt. Christopher Biggs, 138th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons maintainer, checks a torque wrench during an inspection at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., Jan 10, 2026. Biggs inspected weaponry used by the 138th Fighter Wing F-16 Vipers, ensuring critical components were functional. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Christian Corley)