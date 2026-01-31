138th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Airmen inspect F-16 Viper weaponry

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tech. Sgt. Christopher Biggs, a 138th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons maintainer, inspects F-16 Viper weaponry at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., Jan. 10, 2026. The 138th AMXS ensures that the 138th Fighter Wing’s aircraft are safe and reliable for use, which enables the 138th Fighter Wing to generate combat airpower. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Christian Corley)