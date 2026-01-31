11th MEU Marines, Sailors and DOW Contractors conduct VBAT operations aboard USS Portland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A contractor in support of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Stefan Mueller, a reconnaissance Marine with the Maritime Raid Force, 11th MEU, observe the live feed from a V-BAT unmanned aerial system on a cell phone aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 31, 2026. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Chagnon)