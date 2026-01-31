11th MEU Marines, Sailors and DOW Contractors conduct VBAT operations aboard USS Portland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A contractor in support of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, observes a V-BAT unmanned aerial system before it takes off from the flight deck of San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 31, 2026. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Chagnon)