11th MEU Marines, Sailors and DOW Contractors conduct VBAT operations aboard USS Portland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with the Maritime Raid Force, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, observe a V-BAT unmanned aerial system take off from the flight deck of San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 31, 2026. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Chagnon)