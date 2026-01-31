(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    11th MEU Marines, Sailors and DOW Contractors conduct VBAT operations aboard USS Portland [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors and DOW Contractors conduct VBAT operations aboard USS Portland

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.31.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Chagnon 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines with the Maritime Raid Force, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, observe the live feed from a V-BAT unmanned aerial system on a cell phone aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 31, 2026. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Chagnon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2026
    Date Posted: 01.31.2026 23:35
    Photo ID: 9502341
    VIRIN: 260131-M-HU496-1003
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.23 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU Marines, Sailors and DOW Contractors conduct VBAT operations aboard USS Portland [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Dylan Chagnon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    11th MEU Marines, Sailors and DOW Contractors conduct VBAT operations aboard USS Portland
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors and DOW Contractors conduct VBAT operations aboard USS Portland
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors and DOW Contractors conduct VBAT operations aboard USS Portland
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors and DOW Contractors conduct VBAT operations aboard USS Portland
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors and DOW Contractors conduct VBAT operations aboard USS Portland

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Blue-Green Team, Marines, Sailors, Pride of the Pacific, USS Portland, VBAT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery