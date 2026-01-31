From drill pad to drill weekend, former MTIs from 2nd Bomb Wing prepare future 307th BW Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Sgt. Brandon Blanton, operational medicine superintendent assigned to the 2nd Operational Medical Readiness Squadron and former military training instructor, answers questions from 307th Bomb Wing Development and Training Flight trainees following their first session together at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Jan. 30, 2026. Former military training instructors from the 2nd Bomb Wing volunteered to provide trainees with firsthand insight into the expectations and structure of Basic Military Training. The effort supports the 307th Bomb Wing’s mission to prepare future Airmen mentally and physically for BMT. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Callie Ware)