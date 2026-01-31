From drill pad to drill weekend, former MTIs from 2nd Bomb Wing prepare future 307th BW Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Sgt. Brandon Blanton, operational medicine superintendent assigned to the 2nd Operational Medical Readiness Squadron and former military training instructor, observes and directs 307th Bomb Wing Development and Training Flight trainees during a drill session at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Jan. 30, 2026. The session focused on reinforcing discipline, teamwork and immediate responsiveness to commands. These fundamentals form the foundation for success at Basic Military Training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Callie Ware)