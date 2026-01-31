Master Sgt. Brandon Blanton, operational medicine superintendent assigned to the 2nd Operational Medical Readiness Squadron and former military training instructor, demonstrates proper saluting procedures to 307th Bomb Wing Development and Training Flight trainees at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Jan. 30, 2026. The instruction emphasized attention to detail and military customs and courtesies. Mastery of these fundamentals helps trainees build confidence heading into Basic Military Training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Callie Ware)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2026 16:05
|Photo ID:
|9502159
|VIRIN:
|260130-F-IJ844-1072
|Resolution:
|1674x1116
|Size:
|398.04 KB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From drill pad to drill weekend, former MTIs from 2nd Bomb Wing prepare future 307th BW Airmen [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Callie Ware, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From drill pad to drill weekend, former MTIs from 2nd Bomb Wing prepare future 307th BW Airmen
No keywords found.