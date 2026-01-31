(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    From drill pad to drill weekend, former MTIs from 2nd Bomb Wing prepare future 307th BW Airmen [Image 3 of 4]

    From drill pad to drill weekend, former MTIs from 2nd Bomb Wing prepare future 307th BW Airmen

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Callie Ware 

    307th Bomb Wing

    Master Sgt. Brandon Blanton, operational medicine superintendent assigned to the 2nd Operational Medical Readiness Squadron and former military training instructor, demonstrates proper saluting procedures to 307th Bomb Wing Development and Training Flight trainees at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Jan. 30, 2026. The instruction emphasized attention to detail and military customs and courtesies. Mastery of these fundamentals helps trainees build confidence heading into Basic Military Training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Callie Ware)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 01.31.2026 16:05
    Photo ID: 9502159
    VIRIN: 260130-F-IJ844-1072
    Resolution: 1674x1116
    Size: 398.04 KB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From drill pad to drill weekend, former MTIs from 2nd Bomb Wing prepare future 307th BW Airmen [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Callie Ware, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    From drill pad to drill weekend, former MTIs from 2nd Bomb Wing prepare future 307th BW Airmen

    2nd Bomb Wing
    307th Bomb Wing
    Development &amp; Training Flight

