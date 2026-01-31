From drill pad to drill weekend, former MTIs from 2nd Bomb Wing prepare future 307th BW Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Sgt. Brandon Blanton, operational medicine superintendent assigned to the 2nd Operational Medical Readiness Squadron and former military training instructor, demonstrates proper saluting procedures to 307th Bomb Wing Development and Training Flight trainees at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Jan. 30, 2026. The instruction emphasized attention to detail and military customs and courtesies. Mastery of these fundamentals helps trainees build confidence heading into Basic Military Training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Callie Ware)