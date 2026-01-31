From drill pad to drill weekend, former MTIs from 2nd Bomb Wing prepare future 307th BW Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Sgt. Brandon Blanton, operational medicine superintendent assigned to the 2nd Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, issues commands to Development and Training Flight trainees during a drill session at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Jan. 30, 2026. Former military training instructors from the 2nd Bomb Wing volunteered to support the 307th Bomb Wing’s efforts to prepare trainees for the structure and intensity of Basic Military Training. The realistic training environment provided trainees a preview of what to expect when they arrive at BMT. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Callie Ware)