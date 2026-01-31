Master Sgt. Brandon Blanton, operational medicine superintendent assigned to the 2nd Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, issues commands to Development and Training Flight trainees during a drill session at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Jan. 30, 2026. Former military training instructors from the 2nd Bomb Wing volunteered to support the 307th Bomb Wing’s efforts to prepare trainees for the structure and intensity of Basic Military Training. The realistic training environment provided trainees a preview of what to expect when they arrive at BMT. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Callie Ware)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2026 16:05
|Photo ID:
|9502158
|VIRIN:
|260130-F-IJ844-1020
|Resolution:
|1801x1200
|Size:
|555.36 KB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From drill pad to drill weekend, former MTIs from 2nd Bomb Wing prepare future 307th BW Airmen [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Callie Ware, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From drill pad to drill weekend, former MTIs from 2nd Bomb Wing prepare future 307th BW Airmen
No keywords found.