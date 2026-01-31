138 FW Morning Takeoffs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A 138th Fighter Wing F-16 Viper enters airspace during a routine training sortie at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., Jan. 10, 2026. Training sorties strengthen pilot proficiency, maintenance effectiveness and overall combat readiness for the Airmen of the Wing. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes)