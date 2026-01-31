A 138th Fighter Wing F-16 Viper enters airspace during a routine training sortie at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., Jan. 10, 2026. Training sorties strengthen pilot proficiency, maintenance effectiveness and overall combat readiness for the Airmen of the Wing. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2026 14:41
|Photo ID:
|9502129
|VIRIN:
|260110-Z-BX562-1229
|Resolution:
|5282x3773
|Size:
|3.06 MB
|Location:
|TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 138 FW Morning Takeoffs [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Addison Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.