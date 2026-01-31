138 FW Morning Takeoffs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airman 1st Class Emily Rocha, 138th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, conducts pre-flight inspections on an F-16 Viper at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., Jan. 10, 2026. Routine training sorties provide hands-on experience for maintainers, including crew chiefs and maintenance technicians, ensuring aircraft reliability, mission readiness and pilot safety. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes)