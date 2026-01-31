(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    138 FW Morning Takeoffs [Image 1 of 4]

    138 FW Morning Takeoffs

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes 

    138th Fighter Wing

    Airman 1st Class Emily Rocha, 138th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, conducts pre-flight inspections on an F-16 Viper at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., Jan. 10, 2026. Routine training sorties provide hands-on experience for maintainers, including crew chiefs and maintenance technicians, ensuring aircraft reliability, mission readiness and pilot safety. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes)

    This work, 138 FW Morning Takeoffs [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Addison Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    138 fighter wing
    138fw
    air national guard
    F-16
    crew chief

