138th Fighter Wing F-16 Vipers line up for takeoff during a routine training sortie at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., Jan. 10, 2026. Routine training sorties provide hands-on experience for maintainers, including crew chiefs and maintenance technicians, ensuring aircraft reliability, mission readiness and pilot safety. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2026 14:41
|Location:
|TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
This work, 138 FW Morning Takeoffs [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Addison Barnes