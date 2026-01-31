(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    138 FW Morning Takeoffs [Image 3 of 4]

    138 FW Morning Takeoffs

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes 

    138th Fighter Wing

    Lt. Col. Mark Cox, 125th Fighter Squadron, pilot, prepares for a routine training sortie at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., Jan. 10, 2026. Training sorties strengthen pilot proficiency, maintenance effectiveness and overall combat readiness for the Airmen of the 138th Fighter Wing. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 138 FW Morning Takeoffs [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Addison Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

