228th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade vehicle-recovery teams continue Winter Storm Gianna response

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A vehicle-recovery team (VRT) of the 228th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade (TTSB), South Carolina National Guard, continues to observe I-85 as the snow brought by Winter Storm Gianna begins to impact traffic, Cherokee county, South Carolina, Jan. 31, 2026. The 228th TTSB committed a total of four VRTs to the emergency-response task force for activated for Winter Storm Gianna. (Courtesy photo)