    228th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade vehicle-recovery teams continue Winter Storm Gianna response

    CHEROKEE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Roberto Di Giovine 

    South Carolina National Guard

    A vehicle-recovery team (VRT) of the 228th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade (TTSB), South Carolina National Guard, continues to observe I-85 as the snow brought by Winter Storm Gianna begins to impact traffic, Cherokee county, South Carolina, Jan. 31, 2026. The 228th TTSB committed a total of four VRTs to the emergency-response task force for activated for Winter Storm Gianna. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2026
    Date Posted: 01.31.2026 12:24
    Photo ID: 9502036
    VIRIN: 260131-Z-II459-1007
    Resolution: 4800x3600
    Size: 6.06 MB
    Location: CHEROKEE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, 228th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade vehicle-recovery teams continue Winter Storm Gianna response [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Roberto Di Giovine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    South Carolina National Guard
    Winter weather
    228th TTSB
    winter storm Gianna

