A vehicle-recovery team (VRT) of the 228th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade (TTSB), South Carolina National Guard, continues to observe I-85 as the snow brought by Winter Storm Gianna begins to impact traffic, Cherokee county, South Carolina, Jan. 31, 2026. The 228th TTSB committed a total of four VRTs to the emergency-response task force for activated for Winter Storm Gianna. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2026 12:24
|Photo ID:
|9502032
|VIRIN:
|260131-Z-II459-1001
|Resolution:
|4800x6400
|Size:
|4.98 MB
|Location:
|CHEROKEE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 228th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade vehicle-recovery teams continue Winter Storm Gianna response [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Roberto Di Giovine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.