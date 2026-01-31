(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    FEMA Works from the Mississippi State Emergency Operations Center [Image 7 of 15]

    FEMA Works from the Mississippi State Emergency Operations Center

    PEARL, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Photo by Madeleine Cook 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Pearl, Miss. (January 30, 2026) – FEMA staff attend the Command and General Staff Meeting at the Mississippi State Emergency Operations Center.

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 01.31.2026 11:41
    Photo ID: 9502027
    VIRIN: 260130-D-OG665-1780
    Resolution: 7029x4686
    Size: 13.91 MB
    Location: PEARL, MISSISSIPPI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FEMA Works from the Mississippi State Emergency Operations Center [Image 15 of 15], by Madeleine Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

