Date Taken: 01.29.2026 Date Posted: 01.31.2026 11:41 Photo ID: 9502024 VIRIN: 260129-D-OG665-7815 Resolution: 5755x3837 Size: 3.84 MB Location: GRAVESTOWN, MISSISSIPPI, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, FEMA Delivers Generator to Gravestown Volunteer Fire Department [Image 15 of 15], by Alexis Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.