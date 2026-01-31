(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and FEMA Deliver Generator to Potts Camp City Hall [Image 12 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and FEMA Deliver Generator to Potts Camp City Hall

    POTTS CAMP, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Photo by Alexis Hall 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Potts Camp, Miss. (Jan. 30, 2026) - U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and FEMA deliver a generator to the Potts Camp City Hall in Potts Camp, Mississippi in response to the January ice storm.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 01.31.2026 11:41
    Photo ID: 9502016
    VIRIN: 260130-D-OG665-5861
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 3.47 MB
    Location: POTTS CAMP, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and FEMA Deliver Generator to Potts Camp City Hall [Image 15 of 15], by Alexis Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FEMA Delivers Generator to Gravestown Volunteer Fire Department
    FEMA Delivers Generator to Gravestown Volunteer Fire Department
    FEMA Delivers Generator to Gravestown Volunteer Fire Department
    FEMA Delivers Generator to Gravestown Volunteer Fire Department
    FEMA Delivers Generator to Gravestown Volunteer Fire Department
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and FEMA Deliver Generator to Potts Camp City Hall
    FEMA Works from the Mississippi State Emergency Operations Center
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and FEMA Deliver Generator to Potts Camp City Hall
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and FEMA Deliver Generator to Potts Camp City Hall
    FEMA Works from the Mississippi State Emergency Operations Center
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and FEMA Deliver Generator to Potts Camp City Hall
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and FEMA Deliver Generator to Potts Camp City Hall
    FEMA Works from the Mississippi State Emergency Operations Center
    FEMA Works from the Mississippi State Emergency Operations Center
    FEMA Works from the Mississippi State Emergency Operations Center

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery