Date Taken: 01.30.2026 Date Posted: 01.31.2026 11:41 Photo ID: 9502026 VIRIN: 260130-D-OG665-5318 Resolution: 6480x4320 Size: 10.93 MB Location: PEARL, MISSISSIPPI, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, FEMA Works from the Mississippi State Emergency Operations Center [Image 15 of 15], by Madeleine Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.