(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alpha Company Crucible [Image 23 of 23]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Alpha Company Crucible

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    A recruit with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, conducts the Battle of Fallujah objective during the Crucible at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 29, 2026. The crucible is the final training event recruits complete before receiving their Eagle, Globe, and Anchor and earning the title Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 21:34
    Photo ID: 9501763
    VIRIN: 260129-M-JM917-9722
    Resolution: 2817x1610
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alpha Company Crucible [Image 23 of 23], by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alpha Company Crucible
    Alpha Company Crucible
    Alpha Company Crucible
    Alpha Company Crucible
    Alpha Company Crucible
    Alpha Company Crucible
    Alpha Company Crucible
    Alpha Company Crucible
    Alpha Company Crucible
    Alpha Company Crucible
    Alpha Company Crucible
    Alpha Company Crucible
    Alpha Company Crucible
    Alpha Company Crucible
    Alpha Company Crucible
    Alpha Company Crucible
    Alpha Company Crucible
    Alpha Company Crucible
    Alpha Company Crucible
    Alpha Company Crucible
    Alpha Company Crucible
    Alpha Company Crucible
    Alpha Company Crucible

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Drill instructor, crucible, recruit, parris island, scream

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery