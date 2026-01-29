Alpha Company Crucible

U.S. Marine Corps drill instructors with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, motivate recruits during the Battle of Fallujah objective of the Crucible at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 29, 2026. The crucible is the final training event recruits complete before receiving their Eagle, Globe, and Anchor and earning the title Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|01.29.2026
|01.30.2026 21:34
|9501757
|260129-M-JM917-1096
|6720x2911
|7.2 MB
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|2
|0
