Alpha Company Crucible

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Bejan Pazoki, a drill instructor with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, listens to a recruit pass accountability during the Crucible at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 29, 2026. The crucible is the final training event recruits complete before receiving their Eagle, Globe, and Anchor and earning the title Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)