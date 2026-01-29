Alpha Company Crucible

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, conduct the obstacle course during the Crucible at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 29, 2026. The crucible is the final training event recruits complete before receiving their Eagle, Globe, and Anchor and earning the title Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)